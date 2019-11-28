Reid Frazier: So give us two scenarios. The 2020 elections go for Trump. What happens there? And if a Democrat wins and wants to get the U.S. back into the agreement, what happens there?

Todd Stern: So let's start with the second one, which to me is the happier scenario. A new Democratic president could get us back into the agreement quickly. So assuming that the withdrawal does take effect on November 4th of 2020, the day after the election, we would then be officially withdrawn. But a new president could essentially file the paperwork to get us back and it would take about 30 days. I think if you look at what's going on in the fractious multi-candidate Democratic primary, one thing that you see that is consistent is everybody talking about strong action on climate change. And that, by the way, is very different from the Democratic field in 2016. The sense of urgency in this issue has not just ticked up, it has gone up quite significantly. And by the way, among Republican voters also.

Scenario number two is President Trump gets reelected. Then I think that there's no reason to expect anything particularly positive from the federal government. I think what you would see is probably even more intensive action from the states and cities, maybe even more intensive coordination. At some level there has been the sense that we just have to make it till 2020. And if it's now clear that that's four more years, I think you'll see that much more intensive action by state and local and hopefully by the public. You have seen action all over the world, some of it led by children, right? I think people are getting very worried increasingly about climate change and they're going to demand action. There will be a tipping point politically in the United States --we're not quite there yet-- where it will be bad for the health of anybody running for office to be against climate change.

Reid Frazier: There's a lot of bad news about climate change. I mean, just with wildfires and things like that. Are you, I guess, optimistic? Do you consider yourself a realist? It must have been very disappointing when President Trump announced he would pull out.

Todd Stern: Well, of course, it was very disappointing. In situations like that, I tend to get angry before I get disappointed. It's probably a useful, useful trait for somebody who was in my position of trying to negotiate this whole thing for 7 1/2 years. I try to always keep my eye on the ball. Ok, this is our situation now, whether I like it or not. What do we do to move the ball down the field? We were trying to go straight down the field. We can't go straight. We have to zigzag. How do we do it? What's the next step? What do we do domestically? What do we do internationally? And just try to keep on fighting because there's no choice. We have to do that.

The intense and extraordinary extreme events we see here in the United States, we think California, we think Houston with Hurricane Harvey --it's going on like that all over the world. It's going on like that in Pakistan and Thailand and India and China and Africa and Latin America. You know, temperatures of 125 degrees in India, things like that. It's getting more and more as the big authoritative science reports have pointed out. So there isn't a choice here.

Reid Frazier: I want to ask you about the reaction to these climate plans in the home countries. We saw with the yellow vest movement in France in particular, sort of a backlash to climate policies. There was a lot going on with those movements. But what's your reaction when seeing those kinds of policies put in place and not getting the kind of popular support that you think might be necessary?

Todd Stern: Well, two things. First of all, I don't think that the yellow vest movement was mostly about climate change. I think the yellow vest movement was mostly about people in the rural areas feeling that they were not being seen and not being heard by the leaders in Paris. And I think that's why the symbol was the yellow vest, which is the bright vests you wear so people can see you on the side of the road where they otherwise couldn't see you. I think it took the form of, okay, you're putting a tax on something--turns out it's climate change--that's going to affect us more than it's gonna affect the people in the cities. You don't hear us. You don't see us. I really don't think that's fundamentally about climate change. Your question, though, is still valid. I think that at all times policymakers have to think very seriously and take very seriously the impacts on people. If we're in the process of the transformation of our economies from high carbon to no carbon, which is what's going on here, there's people who make their livelihoods in the fossil fuel business. They're coal miners. There has to be really serious effort and I think more generous even than you might think because people they haven't done anything wrong. They've been helping to build this country. It's just that now we have to move to another system.

Reid Frazier: Well, Todd Stern, thanks so much for talking with me.

Todd Stern: Thank you very much.